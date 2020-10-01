Int’l observers to monitor Bolivia’s October general elections

Bolivia’s Oct. 18 general elections will be monitored by international observers from several organizations, the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Salvador Romero, said on Wednesday.

“We have already confirmed the presence of the missions of important international organizations in the electoral process in Bolivia,” Romero said.

Bolivians will go to the polls to elect a president, vice president, senators, deputies and assembly members in October, after the election date was postponed three times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

International observers will be sent by the Organization of American States, the European Union, the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organisms, the Carter Center and an association of electoral bodies in the Americas.

Different Bolivian non-governmental organizations have also expressed their intention to observe the elections, among them the alliance La Ruta de la Democracia and Observa Bolivia.

“The TSE expresses its satisfaction with the local and international interest in observing the process,” added Romero.