Lebanon says to start borders demarcation talks with Israel

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri announced on Thursday that Lebanon and Israel will begin indirect talks with the mediation of the United States for land and maritime border demarcation, the National News Agency reported.

“We have agreed on a framework to hold indirect U.S. mediated talks for land and maritime demarcation to be led by the Lebanese army,” Berri said during a press conference held at Ain El Tineh.

Lebanon has an unresolved maritime border with Israel that involves a triangular sea area of about 860 square km extending along the edge of three of its 10 offshore energy blocks.

Lebanon has been trying to find solutions to border demarcation with Israel since it is preparing to kick off oil and gas exploration activities in the area of dispute later this year.

Negotiation meetings will be held at the UNIFIL base in Naqoura in south Lebanon under the auspices of the United Nations.