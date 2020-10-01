More Canadians concerned about 2nd wave of COVID-19: survey

More Canadians are increasingly anxious about the second wave of COVID-19 and are worried about its impact on the economy, according to a survey released by the Canadian Angus Reid Institute on Wednesday.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had begun in the country.

According to the survey, 64 percent of Canadians say the worst of the health impacts from the novel coronavirus is yet to come. This represents a stark increase in worry from June when nearly the same number held the opposite view that the worst was over.

Some 70 percent of Canadians say they are concerned about personally contracting COVID-19, up from a low-point of 46 percent in early June.

Meanwhile, 35 percent of Canadians over the age of 54 now say they are “very concerned” about becoming sick, up from 14 percent in early June.

About 73 percent now say they feel the worst of economic impacts is yet to come for their province. Half of Canadians said this when asked in that same June survey.

However, Canadians have also seemed to have become more mentally resilient, according to the survey.

Asked to describe their mental health over the past few weeks, three-quarters of Canadians report that it is at least “good” (58 percent), if not “great” (15 percent).

More than one-third of both men and women under the age of 35 say they are struggling with the impact of the pandemic on their mental wellbeing.

Further, two-in-five women between the ages of 35 and 54 report that their mental health is bad (34 percent) or terrible (4 percent).

There have been 156,961 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,291 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday, adding that an average of 1,471 cases have been reported daily across the country during the most recent seven days.