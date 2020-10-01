Over 500 people die of COVID-19 in Nepal

Nepal has recorded over 500 deaths from COVID-19 as the fatality from the pandemic has risen rapidly along with the increased community transmission of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Thursday.

“With 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours, total deaths from the COVID-19 reached 509,” said Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the health ministry said at a press meet.

Along with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases since the nearly four-month long lockdown was lifted on July 22, fatality rate has also increased many fold along with transmission of the pandemic in clusters of communities.

On May 16, Nepal reported the first death from the pandemic, a 29-year-old woman.

“Along with transmission of the COVID-19 cases in different clusters of communities, the number of serious cases and deaths has also risen rapidly in the country,” Dr. Hemanta Chandra Ojha, chief of Zoonotic and Other Communicable Disease Control Section at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the ministry, told Xinhua on Thursday.

“We are seeing 10-12 deaths on average in recent days.”

According to him, most of the people who died are either old people or those with existing health conditions. In the last 24 hours, people aged between 42 years and 80 years died of the coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Nepal’s health ministry has called on the general public to take preventive measures to save older people from coronavirus infections as they are one of the most vulnerable groups.

A total 220 patients are now getting treatment at Intensive Care Units (ICUs) while 25 are being treated with the ventilator support, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Nepali government reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily infections so far as the total coronavirus cases in the Himalayan country reached 79,728. There are now 21,830 active COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry.

According to Dr. Ojha, the ministry has recommended taking measures such as re-imposing lockdown if the active cases cross 25,000. “The country does not have capacity to handle so many coronavirus patients properly at the same time,” he said.