EU adopts two-track approach to Turkey concerning EastMed disputes

The European Union (EU) is ready to impose sanctions on Turkey while at the same time willing to engage with the country to solve disputes over the energy reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, EU leaders said early Friday.

Emerging from a special summit of European leaders, European Council President Charles Michel told an overnight press conference that the EU is to adopt a two-track approach to Turkey: “firmness on the one hand, and readiness to engage on the other hand.”

The EU chief said the pan-Europe body supports any positive efforts in bilateral talks and multilateral processes to de-escalate the situation in the area.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a good relationship with Turkey will only be achieved if “the provocations and pressures stop.”

Urging Turkey to abstain from unilateral actions, she said the EU will use all its instruments and options available in case of such renewed actions by Ankara.

“We have a tool box that we can apply immediately, but this is not what we want. We would prefer to work on a new long term EU-Turkey relationship,” said von der Leyen, who joined European Council President Charles Michel at the press conference.

She offered a second toolbox — a joint constructive agenda with Turkey that included the modernization of the customs union, which will increase trade and strong cooperation on migration.

“It is now Turkey that has to prove that it wants to go the constructive road with us, and this is the offer tonight. But we are very clear that in the opposite case, we have all necessary tools at our disposal,” she affirmed.

The heads of state and government of the 27 member states arrived in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day special summit.