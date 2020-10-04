Brazil registers 599 more deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours

The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the country registered another 599 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 145,987.

According to the ministry, 26,310 new cases of the virus were registered over the last day, bringing the total to 4,906,833.

Brazil is the second country in the world in number of deaths caused by COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in the world in number of cases, behind the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has reported 1,003,429 cases of the virus, with 36,136 deaths.