Rioting migrants jailed for 30 months in Malta

Five migrants who admitted to their involvement in a violent riot in a Maltese detention center two weeks ago were on Saturday jailed for 30 months each.

The men had previously denied their involvement but opted to change their plea to guilty when they appeared before a magistrate.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia jailed each migrant for 30 months, warning them that their behavior was unacceptable in a civilized society.

The violent riot took place on Sept. 18 at Safi detention center during which seven police officers were injured, two of them seriously.

The police arrested a total of 27 migrants, including five who had escaped but were apprehended shortly later. They are believed to have been the masterminds of the riot.