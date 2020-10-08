Libya reports 1,045 new COVID-19 cases

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Wednesday reported 1,045 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 39,513.

The center said in a statement that six more patients have died, taking the country’s death toll to 608 while the nationwide recoveries totaled 22,831, up by 241.

Since the first case announced in March, Libyan authorities have taken measures including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

On Tuesday, the UN-backed government decided to allow the reopening of mosques, provided that worshipers abide by the measures of social distancing and wearing medical masks.