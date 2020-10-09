German city Halle commemorates victims of anti-Semitic shooting

A memorial ceremony was held on Friday in Halle, a city in central Germany, to mark the deadly anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue in 2019.

A minute’s silence was observed as church bells rang.

Germany’s Minister for Family Affairs Franziska Giffey said on Friday that attacks against Jewish citizens were unacceptable. “We must ensure that Jews as part of our society can live a safe life without fear,” she said.

Halle mayor, Bernd Wiegand, said that the attack had caused a wound that remained as a scar. “We should not hide this scar: it warns us, reminds us how vulnerable our society is,” said Wiegand.

On Oct. 9 last year, an armed man had tried to enter a synagogue in Halle during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. After failing to enter the synagogue because of a locked door, the man shot dead two people and injured several others before being arrested by police.