PLO secretary general tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you to those who prayed for me and wished me quick recovery after I was tested positive for COVID-19,” Erekat said on Twitter, adding that he isolates himself at home in the West Bank city of Jericho.

Erekat, also the chief Palestinian negotiator, said that he suffers from “difficult symptoms due to lack of immunity resulting from lung transplantation.”

“But things are under control, thank God,” Erekat added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the health ministry recorded on Friday nine deaths from the coronavirus and 498 new COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories, bringing the death toll to 431 and the total number of coronavirus cases to 54,853.

Meanwhile, 766 more patients recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries to 47,317, according to al-Kaila.