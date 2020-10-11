Wildfires continue to sweep Lebanon

Massive fires swept Lebanon for the second day in the south, north and mountain areas as temperature remained high in the country, the National News Agency reported Saturday.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that it used helicopters in an attempt to extinguish fires in areas including Ras al-Metn in Mount Lebanon, Deir al-Harf in Baabda, the Chouf mountain village of Bater, and Bzal in Akkar in the north.

Massive fires started on Friday all over Lebanon, getting closer to houses in some regions and prompting people to evacuate.

This is not the first time that Lebanon has witnessed such wildfires. Thousands of square meters of forests were destroyed by more than 100 massive fires in several towns and villages in the country last October.