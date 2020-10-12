2 Bulgarian diplomats in Russia declared personae non grata

Russia declared two staff members of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was given the ministry’s note about declaring two employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non grata,” the ministry said in a statement.

This measure is a symmetric response to the decision by the Bulgarian authorities to expel two deputy heads of the Russian trade mission in Sofia in September this year.