Bank of England sends information request to firms on readiness for “zero or negative rate”

Britain’s central bank Bank of England (BoE) on Monday issued an information request to financial firms on the readiness over a zero or negative bank rate, as the country’s base rate has been cut to a historic low of 0.1 percent amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are requesting specific information about your firm’s current readiness to deal with a zero Bank Rate, a negative Bank Rate, or a tiered system of reserves remuneration — and the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these,” said Sam Woods, deputy governor at the BoE, in a letter to “specific firms”.

However, it does not necessarily mean that the BoE will run a zero or negative rate, as the request is part of BoE’s efforts to “understand the operational implications” of implementing the rates, said Woods in the letter.

He said the BoE would continue to “assess the appropriateness” of a negative rate alongside all other tools, as some central banks worldwide have launched a negative interest rate to tackle tough challenges in the headwind of the pandemic.

“For a negative Bank Rate to be effective as a policy tool, the financial sector — as the key transmission mechanism of monetary policy — would need to be operationally ready to implement it in a way that does not adversely affect the safety and soundness of firms,” added Woods.

Woods said that the central bank is also seeking to understand “whether there may be potential for short-term solutions or workarounds, as well as permanent systems changes.”

The deputy BoE governor stressed that the appropriate level of rate remains a decision for the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets monetary policy to meet the 2 percent inflation target in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment.

The country’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate dropped to a four-year low of 0.2 percent in August, down from 1.0 percent in July, further lower than the BoE’s 2 percent target for inflations, according to the latest survey by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The BoE information request was issued when countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.