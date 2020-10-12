Dublin Airport passenger numbers down 87 pct in September

Ireland’s largest airport Dublin Airport said on Monday that it had handled about 392,000 passengers in September, down 87 percent year-on-year.

Of the passengers handled by the airport in the month, 274,000 people traveled to and from the European continent, down 84 percent year-on-year, 87,000 traveled to and from Britain, down 89 percent, 22,000 traveled to and from North America, down 95 percent, and 5,900 traveled to and from the Middle East, down 93 percent, said the airport in a statement.

Only 2,600 people took domestic flights through Dublin Airport in September, down 72 percent over a year ago, it said.

According to the statement, the airport handled over 6.6 million passengers in the first nine months, down 74 percent over a year ago. Last year, the airport handled a record of 32.9 million passengers.

The airport had planned to consolidate its position as a key transatlantic airport by launching 12 new flight routes in 2020, including a third flight route connecting Ireland and China as well as a new flight route between Ireland and the United States, but most of these plans were postponed indefinitely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, there were two direct flight routes linking Dublin with Beijing and Hong Kong of China. The third, planned to be opened between Dublin and China’s largest city of Shanghai with a brief stopover in Helsinki of Finland, will be operated by Juneyao Air, a privately-owned Chinese airline based in Shanghai.