Malta PM calls for tougher enforcement on Corona rules

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday that tougher enforcement of the rules was needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 after the country saw an unprecedented increase in the number of cases.

His statement came hours after the union representing the country’s doctors urged the government to step up the measures to slow down the contagion as the intensive care unit (ICU) at the country’s only state hospital was filling up fast.

“We are doing well, but we are going to have to enforce the rules further,” the prime minister said in a meeting with the association representing hoteliers and restaurateurs.

“This does not mean that we are going to choke any particular sector. On the contrary, additional enforcement will allow us to keep sectors open and successfully overcome this period,” Abela said. He added that citizens had to act responsibly and abide by public health rules.

Malta has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections over the past several days. Active cases have reached a record high of 820.

On Sunday, Abela said the government was not planning to close the airport again as it did in March when the number of cases started to climb. On whether the country should declare a national health emergency again, Abela said he did not want to create panic. Shutting down the economy and locking people at home was not something he was willing to consider at this point.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.