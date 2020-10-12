Portugal registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases

Portugal recorded 1,090 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count to 86,664 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an epidemiological bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Sunday.

The DGS bulletin also showed that the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,080 after 13 more deaths were registered in the same period.

Currently, the country has 31,397 active cases, 693 more than on Saturday. The number of recovered has increased to 53,187, a rise of 384 over the past 24 hours.

As the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe — including China, Russia, Britain and the U.S. — are racing to find a vaccine.