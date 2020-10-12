Slovenia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record high

Slovenia reported 411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, a record high since the country confirmed its first case on March 4, the official statistics released on Sunday showed.

Slovenia conducted 2,956 virus tests on Saturday, with the share of new cases reaching a record 13.9 percent, the data revealed.

The total number of confirmed cases is 8,663, of which 3,314 remain active. The 14-day incidence is 159 cases per 100,000 residents, up by 8.3 percent. The death toll remains at 167.

Commenting on the growing number of infections, Health Minister Tomaz Gantar said the country is “very close to the point where restrictions which improved the situation in the spring needed to be adopted,” according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

Government COVID-19 spokesperson Jelko Kacin told the STA that communication between all stakeholders was underway regarding possible additional measures due to the deteriorating situation.

As the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe — including China, Russia, Britain and the U.S. — are racing to find a vaccine.