FMs of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq discuss partnership, regional issues

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan held a meeting on Tuesday in Cairo to discuss regional issues and joint agreements among the three countries, Egypt’s state-run Nile TV reported.

The meeting aims to resume discussions of the agreements that the three states signed in a tripartite meeting in Amman in August to boost partnership and deepen strategic integration among the three countries at economic, developmental, political, security and cultural levels, the report said.

“The meeting discussed economic cooperation among the three countries, including economic programs set to be implemented,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a press conference following the tripartite meeting.

“We also reviewed regional political issues and challenges facing the three countries, based on a mutual vision set earlier by our leaders,” he added.

Shoukry said the cooperation mechanisms among the three counties are implemented on the bases of mutual understanding through routine meetings among the three foreign ministers.

“There is a strong ground for maximizing the benefits of the three countries, that could be a backbone of joint Arab work,” said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

In August, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi highlighted areas of economic cooperation, such as electrical connectivity, energy projects, and common economic zone, especially in consideration of the impacts of the coronavirus on health, food, and economic security.

As part of the Tuesday meeting, the three diplomats agreed on the necessity of cooperation and coordination to maintain Arab security and prevent regional intervention.

Concerning the crisis of Libya, Shoukry stressed that a solution for the war-torn country should be done without foreign interventions.

“Cairo looks forward to drawing a roadmap for settling the Libya crisis, enabling the Libyan people to achieve stability and security,” he said.

The meeting also touched upon the recent developments regarding the Palestinian cause and means of reaching a political solution in Syria, he added.

Safadi asserted that continuous Palestinian-Israeli conflict endangers the security of the whole region.

He added that water security is part of the Arab security in reference to the controversial Ethiopian dam that Egypt said will pose threat to its share of the Nile River.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein hailed Egyptian role as “basic” in Baghdad’s foreign relations in the region.