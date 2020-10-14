Iran urges talks with Turkey to extend gas supply deal

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) is waiting for Turkey’s official response to its offer for extending a gas supply deal beyond 2025, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The NIGC chief, Hassan Montazer Torbati, on Tuesday expressed hope that Iran and Turkey could begin “serious talks” on extending the gas export contract amid a relative easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are waiting for their response although we still have enough time,” Torbati was quoted as saying.

Iran’s supply of natural gas to Turkey slightly increased in October, compared to the corresponding period last year, he said.

The Iranian gas flow to Turkey was halted for three-month because of the gas pipeline explosion in the Turkish territory in late March.

Iran is Turkey’s second biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia.

Iran sells about 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey annually under a 25-year supply deal signed in 2001. The Iranian gas has been transported to Turkey via a 2,577-km (1,610-mile) pipeline running from Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz to the Turkish capital Ankara.