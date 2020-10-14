Jordan reports highest daily rise of 2,054 new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Tuesday reported 2,054 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily spike in the country so far, raising the tally to 28,127.

Most of the new infections were recorded in the capital Amman with 1,357 cases, according to a statement by the Jordanian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus climbed by 18 to 225, it added.

The kingdom also reported 142 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,361.

Jordan will continue a comprehensive curfew on the upcoming weekends. Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the 48-hour curfew would start on Friday at 1 a.m. local time.

China has supported Jordan in its fight against the COVID-19 that started in March. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.