New daily record in Romania as COVID-19 cases hit over 4,000

Romania reported another 4,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, making it the highest number of infections recorded in a 24-hour span since the outbreak, announced the authorities.

Another worrying data officially announced was that the number of critically ill patients exceeded 600 for nine consecutive days, reaching a record of 686 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stands at 164,477. Another 66 patients died from COVID-19 in 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 5,601, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Official data also showed that in the last 24 hours, 31,318 tests were performed, bringing the total tests so far to 2,740,624 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with a population of some 19 million.

A total of 9,439 people with COVID-19 were currently hospitalized in the specialized health units, while 15,843 people infected are isolated at home and another 8,959 are undergoing institutional isolation, according to GCS figures.

The government is to announce further restrictions after a planned meeting late Wednesday.

It is expected that private events such as weddings, anniversaries and festive meals both indoors and outdoors would be banned until the number of people infected decreases, as suggested by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

The business of theatres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes and hotels would also be gradually restricted according to the development of the epidemic, according to DSU head Raed Arafat.

The new measures will also include the gradual expansion of the current mask-wearing regulations from indoor public places to outdoors. At present, mask-wearing has been already compulsory in all public places in some areas with severe epidemics according to local government regulations.

Local experts also pointed out through TV programs and other media that before vaccines and special medicines are available, wearing masks and increasing the number of tests are the most effective means to contain the virus, as has been commonly adopted by Asian countries including China and South Korea.