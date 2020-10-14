Polish national volleyball teamer tests positive for COVID-19

Poland men’s national volleyball team spiker Maciej Muzaj has tested positive for COVID-19, local media revealed on Wednesday.

“I’ve been in quarantine for a week. We are regularly tested at the club and I had a positive result in one of the following tests. Then I started to feel worse too. I had a mild cold before, so I guess those two things combined,” said Muzaj, who plays for Russian side Ural Ufa.

“I didn’t have a fever, but there was a lot of pain in muscles and joints, like with the flu. I also lost my sense of smell and taste. Now I feel tired but I’m OK. It seems the worst is behind me,” added the 26-year-old.