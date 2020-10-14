UN relief agency launches Arabic mobile health app

The United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Tuesday released an innovative mobile application, named “Your Health with UNRWA,” to help Arabic-speaking patients to monitor own health status.

Akihiro Seita, director of the UNRWA Department of Health, said in a press statement that the app is available for download and use by smartphone users of the Palestinian refugees and the general public, adding that it is featuring an Arabic language interface.

“Today, we celebrate this achievement with our external partners in the Japanese government and World Diabetes Foundation, as well as our internal partners from different UNRWA departments and programs both at headquarters and at field levels,” he said.

“This application is unique in its content that supports NCD (non-communicable diseases) patients in their efforts to control their conditions, and for non-NCD users who can monitor their health status to prevent the development of a NCD in the future,” Seita said.

Moreover, it is designed to be used by any user in the world who speaks Arabic, he added.

The UNRWA Department of Health developed an awareness booklet for the use by NCD patients in 2017, he said.

Seita added that a designated website supports the application which allows NCD patients registered at UNRWA health centers to access their electronic health records in real-time through the UNRWA e-Health system.