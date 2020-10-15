Bases personnel in Cyprus honoured on Queen’s List

Five service personnel — Flight Sergeant Keith McKee, Master Aircrew David Wray, WO Neil Campbell, Flight Sergeant James Putland and WO2 Lee Howdle — will all receive the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal.

Fiscal’s Senior Revenue Officer, Neil Furber and Major Paul Wincup have received a Four and Three Star Commendations respectively, SAC Robert Tobias, a DCom Operations Commendation and SAC Kelsey Parsonage, an AOC 1 Gp Commendation.

Paying tribute to all those personnel that found themselves on the list, Commander British Forces Cyprus and Administrator of the Bases Major General Rob Thomson, said: “I am delighted that we have had a large number of personnel included on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List and it is a testament to the quality of personnel that we have serving here. I would like to congratulate them all for everything they do, and continue to do, not just here within British Forces Cyprus, but in postings all over the Forces world.”

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List is normally published in June but was delayed this year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.