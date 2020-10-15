Certain shareholders with EuroBonus membership can join SAS’s new shareholder program

SAS shareholders are an important part of the company’s future. SAS consequently launches a new shareholder program with exclusive travel benefits for shareholders that are EuroBonus members and own more than 4 000 shares.

All shareholders that are EuroBonus members and owners of more than 4 000 shares on November 30, 2020, are eligible to join the shareholder program. Members of the program will receive the campaigns provided to SAS employees 2-3 times a year, with heavily discounted prices on selected domestic and international air fares.

Shareholders with 100 000-1 million shares by November 30, 2020, also have a possibility to receive EuroBonus Gold status.

Shareholders with more than 1 million shares by November 30, 2020, have a possibility to receive EuroBonus Diamond status.

SAS shareholders play an important part in supporting SAS as a vital part of Scandinavian infrastructure and on our journey towards global leadership within sustainable aviation.

For more information, full terms and privacy policy, and registration for shareholders please visit:

www.sasgroup.net/investor-relations/shareholder-program