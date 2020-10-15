Cyprus’ parliament president resigns in wake of so-called “passport scandal”

President of Cyprus’ parliament Demetris Syllouris on Thursday announced his resignation in the wake of a media report about a scandal related to the country’s controversial citizenship-by-investment program.

Syllouris also said that he gave up his seat in parliament which he has held for 28 years.

In a written statement, Syllouris said that in previous announcements he had stated that he would abstain from his duties until investigations are completed regarding a media report implicating him in a passport scandal linked to the Cyprus Investment Program.

He added that he decided to resign all his posts, because his original decision had been misinterpreted by people who took “advantage of the matter for their own political goals and plans, as well as pretexts about the dysfunction of the legislative body.”

Syllouris added that he continued to believe that he has in no way broken the law, and that by resigning he removed the pretext that his stay to the office of House President “would hinder in any way the smooth operation of Parliament.”

His resignation came two days after Cyprus announced an end to its citizenship-by-investment program, taking effect from Nov. 1.

The current investment program was launched by Cyprus in 2013 to help shore up its economy in the wake of the 2008 international financial crisis.

According to data released during a parliamentary debate on allegations of abuse of the program by criminals, about 3,300 so-called “golden passports” were issued to applicants after they invested 2.5 million euros (2.9 million U.S. dollars) each, mostly in properties.