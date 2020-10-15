Russia thwarts terror attempts in country’s southern region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it has prevented terrorist activities by an Islamist militant group in southern Russia.

The FSB has “suppressed the activities of the inter-regional cell of the international terrorist organization Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, banned in Russia, whose members, natives of one of the countries of the Central Asian region, planned sabotage and terrorist acts in the city of Volgograd,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the country’s security services, the terrorist attacks were reportedly aimed at government buildings, residencies of military personnel and fire hazardous enterprises.

During the arrest, the armed ringleader and his accomplice resisted FSB forces, the statement added.

Other members of the terrorist cell were detained in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Maykop and Volgograd.