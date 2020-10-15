Steigenberger: Michelin star restaurants Olivo and Français to reopen

Head Chefs Anton Gschwendtner and Patrick Bittner will soon once again be serving up dishes such as Carabineros prawns from Portugal and Nebraska hanging tender steak in their respective Michelin star restaurants Olivo and Français. The Restaurant Olivo at the Steigenberger Graf Zeppelin Stuttgart in Stuttgart will be opening its doors from 4 November, whilst those eager to seek out the delicious cuisine available at the Restaurant Français in the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof will only need to wait until 22 October.

Chefs celebrating gourmet cuisine

The 2020 Guide Michelin has recognised the culinary skills of 36-year old Anton Gschwendtner by awarding him a second star. “We are delighted that we will be able to fire the enthusiasm of our guests at the Olivo once more by offering high-end gastronomy of the very finest quality,” he commented. “We have embarked upon this route, which we intend to pursue consistently by acting as a team.” Anton Gschwendtner concentrates on delivering a clear line and primarily uses regional and seasonal produce to create a modern French cuisine combined with Asian influences. He always places the emphasis on creating food which has a real recognition factor and also attaches great importance to the close collaboration he enjoys with suppliers and growers whom he has selected himself. Christmas and New Year gala menus and the Olivo Dinner for Two package are available for booking with immediate effect. A virtual video series on Facebook entitled “Cooking with Anton Gschwendtner” gives viewers the chance to watch a master chef at work and to request dishes:

https://de-de.facebook.com/SteigenbergerHotelsandResorts/

Michelin star chef Patrick Bittner impresses gourmet diners with creations which are inspired by French Haute Cuisine whilst also featuring a remarkable lightness of touch. “We have spent the past few weeks coming up with new ideas and are very much looking forward to celebrating these inspirations as we welcome our guests back,” he said. Patrick Bittner is a master of French cooking who has been a shining light at the Restaurant Français in the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof for many years. His sophisticated menu chiefly showcases a large choice of fish and shellfish dishes whilst also finding room for new takes on local delicacies. Patrick has been included in the Guide Michelin for an unbroken period of twelve years and is also the proud recipient of 17 points from the Gault Millau.

