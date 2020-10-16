Cyprus president appeals to public as Coronavirus cases rise

Cyprus recorded a total of 104 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily infection rate so far since the outbreak began.

Maria Koliou, a part of the health advisory committee in Cyprus, described a “worsening” situation across the island.

Writing on Twitter, President Anastasiadis urged the public to ‘observe hygiene measures and to wear masks in order to protect the family, our loved ones and ourselves’.

Echoing the president, the Ministry of Health lamented the ‘complacency within the community, leading to the spread of the virus’.