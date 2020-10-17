Clampdown as North Macedonia sees Covid spike

The Commission for Infectious Diseases in North Macedonia has proposed a new set of restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country has surged recently.

According to media reports, a total ban on events, closure of all businesses by 11 p.m., and operation of public transportation at 50 percent of capacity are among the new proposal.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Venko Filipce told reporters that the new proposed restrictions aim to reduce the risk of virus transmission in the community.

The head of the commission Zharko Karadzovski told reporters that the commission is considering proposing a curfew, adding that this will happen if people do not comply with the measures.

He called on the citizens to strictly follow the measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, avoid overwhelming hospitals.

On Friday evening, the health ministry reported 438 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia to 22,607, with 16,949 recoveries and 821 fatalities.

