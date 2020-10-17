German football fears second lockdown, fans increasingly banned from stadiums

While COVID-19 infection rates are rising throughout the country, German football fears a possible shutdown and dire financial effects.

Ahead of the fourth round of matches in the first and second tiers, maximum crowds have been cut significantly due to infection rates increasing to over 35 or 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last seven days.

“We are facing difficult times,” Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Michael Zorc said. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke about the loss of up to 200 million euros per club in a season without ticket sales.

The Bayern chairman spoke about games behind closed doors as the “lesser of two evils.” Not finishing the season may lead to the club’s existence being endangered.

Others spoke about severe financial difficulties for smaller clubs and referred to a well-working concept securing only a minimum risk.

The second-tier match between VfL Osnabruck against SV Darmstadt 98 has been postponed. The hosts have been sent into quarantine after two positive tests.

Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose demanded everybody “does everything to avoid a second lockdown. This is not only about us; it’s about the entire life in our country, affecting many parts.”

German football is being hit by the second wave that is sweeping over Europe.

Demands of clubs such as FC Augsburg, Hertha BSC, and 1. FC Cologne, to talk about a growing number of fans returning, seems to be a no-go.

The clubs have called for individual local solutions independent of the infection rates decided upon by the 16 federal states’ heads.

Recently, there is a question hanging over TV broadcasts due to the ban on travel from high-risk areas implemented in several states.

Additional testing of camera-crews, media, and staff has been announced.

With the infection rate of 35, the number of team staff and ball boys is decreasing, aside from only four referees permitted in the arenas.

The temporary agreement between politics and football, allowing the return of up to 20 percent of fans, will run out at the end of October. New guidelines will then come into force.

Until then, alcohol and standing are banned.

While most clubs have to run their games behind closed doors or are only allowed to sell 250 to 300 tickets, 4,000 fans will be at Hertha’s game against VfB Stuttgart.

Authorities allow outdoor events with up to 5,000 people. Regulations meanwhile don’t allow chanting. Hertha promised to inform fans over the arena speakers that singing is prohibited.

Hertha manager Michael Preetz said the club is prepared if regulations change at the last minute. Fans have to be prepared to accept short term bans.