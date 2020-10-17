Hardest-hit Australian state reports fewest COVID-19 cases in recent months

Australian state of Victoria has reported its fewest new COVID-19 cases since June, with nine new infections in last 24 hours as of Friday afternoon.

There had been 27,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Victoria, Australia’s hardest-hit state, confirmed two new cases on Friday, its fewest since June 9, at which time there had been only 7,267 reported cases in Australia.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported five new cases, all but one of which were recently returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The National Cabinet, which consists of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders, was due to meet on Friday but was postponed on Thursday night after the plane suffered “technical problems.”

Morrison was in Queensland campaigning for the Liberal National Party in the upcoming state election and was unable to return to Sydney for the virtual meeting.

The meeting will instead take place within the next week.