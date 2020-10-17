Iran eyes arms trade with partners after UN ban expiration: official

Iran eyes weapons trade with its international partners after a UN arms embargo on the country is expired in the coming days, Iranian UN mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily on Saturday.

“Iran has many friends and trading partners, and has a robust domestic arms industry to ensure its defense requirements against foreign aggression,” Miryousefi said, dismissing U.S. unilateral moves to exert pressures on other countries concerning arms deals with Iran.

Majority of countries have dismissed U.S. so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran, he said, adding that the U.S. attempts to “violate” the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, have led to its “isolation.”

On Aug. 15, the UN Security Council rejected a resolution proposed by Washington to extend the current arms embargo against Iran.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the arms embargo against Iran will expire on Oct. 18.

The lift of UN arms embargo would be “a political victory” for Iran as the United States was unable to push the UN Security Council for the extension, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.