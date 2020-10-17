Japan’s finance minister infers no further cash handouts planned for residents

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday intimated that the government is not planning to provide Japanese households with an additional coronavirus-linked cash handout, following a program beginning in May which saw all residents in Japan given 100,000 yen (950 U.S. dollars).

The cash handout program, extended to all 126 million residents in Japan including those of foreign nationality, was initially intended to help encourage personal spending and, in turn, help the virus-battered economy.

But Aso said that now a state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus pandemic that was issued by the government and expanded to cover the whole country in mid-April was no longer in effect, the situation regarding the cash handouts has changed.

“The first cash handouts were given after a state of emergency declaration was expanded to the entire country on April 16. Now the declaration has been removed and the situation is different from then,” Aso told a press conference on the matter, inferring that further cash handouts were not being considered.

However, his remarks may have been in contradiction to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration, who according to government sources, is mulling the idea of a new economic package targeted at increasing consumption, a key pillar of Japan’s virus-hit economy.

According to the sources, some lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have insisted that the new economic package be crafted to include another round of universal cash handouts to all residents here of 50,000 yen (475 U.S. dollars).