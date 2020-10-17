Lebanon seeks fair maritime border demarcation with Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has emphasized the keenness of Lebanon to reach fair solutions to maritime border demarcation with Israel, a statement by the Lebanese Presidency reported.

“We rely on the role of the United States to overcome difficulties that may hinder the negotiations’ process,” Aoun said during his meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker at Baabda Palace.

Schenker told Aoun that the United States is keen to play a positive role in maritime border demarcation while hoping that the negotiations achieve positive results as soon as possible.

Besides, Aoun assured that he is working on the formation of a government capable of implementing necessary reforms to save the country from its economic and financial collapse.

Lebanon is currently trying to form a new government capable of implementing structural reforms and negotiating border demarcation with Israel so as to start oil and gas exploration in Lebanon’s territorial waters.