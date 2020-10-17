Mayor laments ‘very serious’ Covid situation in Limassol

THE mayor of Limassol Nicos Nicolaides has described the emerging Covid situation in the coastal city as ‘very serious,’ and urged citizens to be responsible.

Cyprus has seen a dramatic spike in Covid cases over the last week, with 94 cases reported on Friday.

Questioned about the possibility of a lockdown, Nicolaides said he is in constant contact with medical authorities to discuss joint responses to Covid-19 challenges, but did not elaborate.

President Nicos Anastasiades earlier held a meeting on the Covid situation with the epidemiological team advising his administration.

Writing on Twitter earlier this week, Anastasiades urged the public to ‘observe hygiene measures and to wear masks in order to protect the family, our loved ones and ourselves’.

Echoing the president, the Ministry of Health lamented the ‘complacency within the community, leading to the spread of the virus’. (Famagusta Gazette)