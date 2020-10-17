SN beats JDG to advance to semifinals in S10

Chinese E-sports team SN beat JDG 3-1 in the LPL derby of the knockout stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship (S10) here on Friday.

In the BO5 (Best Of 5) battle, JDG won the first game after 40 minutes’ fierce competition. By precisely judging the strategy of JDG, SN overtook JDG in the next two consecutive games. In the decisive game, SN double killed JDG’s duo in the bottom lane to seal the victory and advance to the semifinals.

In addition, 6,312 spectators were selected for the admission to watch the finals on spot, with a total registration of more than 3.2 million people. After receiving the text message for confirmation, the audience must register on the designated App, choose the viewing area and pay the margin, otherwise will lose the qualification.

Meanwhile, the organizer of S10 also clarified that free qualification for the finals was only picked out at random through the official channel, while any tickets with price are illegal.

The finals of S10 will be held in the Pudong Football Stadium on October 31.