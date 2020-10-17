Volkswagen Group’s worldwide vehicle deliveries increase

The Volkswagen Group’s worldwide vehicle deliveries in September increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year to a total of 933,600 units, Germany’s largest carmaker has said.

It was the first month this year in which Volkswagen recorded a year-on-year increase in worldwide deliveries. In August, Volkswagen’s global deliveries declined by 6.6 percent.

Volkswagen’s business in western Europe recorded the largest upswing in September, with vehicle deliveries rising 10.3 percent to 300,800 units, the company said.

Premium brand Audi recorded an 18.4 percent increase in sales to 172,200 vehicles in September. For the first nine months of the year, the Volkswagen Group’s sports car brand Porsche recorded the lowest fall in car deliveries with only 5.3 percent fewer units.

China continued to be the biggest single market for Volkswagen in September, with 387,500 vehicles delivered — a 0.9 percent increase compared with last year, the company noted.

Despite the early signs of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in certain markets, total global deliveries between January and September were still down 18.7 percent at 6.5 million, according to Volkswagen.

Sales in China fell the least, with a year-on-year decline of only ten percent to 2.6 million vehicles, accounting for more than two-thirds of Volkswagen’s total global vehicle deliveries in the first nine months of the year.

As the region responsible for the company’s highest unit sales, China is of “outstanding importance” for the company, according to Volkswagen. Last year, Volkswagen delivered a total of 3.2 million vehicles to customers in China.