63 new cases Sunday as Cyprus faces wave of infections

As Cyprus struggles with a sudden surge of infections of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health in Nicosia announced 63 new cases on Sunday obtained from 3,688 laboratory tests.

The latest figures come after the nation was left stunned by a record 204 cases on Saturday, leading to tighter restrictive measures in the western port city of Limassol where 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past few days.

Until now, the local crisis response has been representative of Cyprus’s impressive ability to stem the spread of COVID-19, but there are fears that the health system and ‘track and tracing’ services will feel the strain if the surge in cases continues.

In a separate development, police in Cyprus booked 15 establishments and 11 individuals for violations Covid-19 protocols during a 24-hour period.

Earlier on Sunday, Reuters reported that more than 39.51 million people have been infected by Covid-19 globally. (Famagusta Gazette).