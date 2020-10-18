Afghanistan reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 40,200 in total

Afghanistan on Sunday recorded 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 40,200 with 1,492 deaths, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

In the past 24 hours, health authorities conducted 476 tests, 59 of them detected to be positive for COVID-19 in nine provinces of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 1,492 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of four in the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,614 patients have recovered, including 53 recoveries most recently reported.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 117,151 tests since February.