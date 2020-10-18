Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the national tally of cases standing at 147.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more recoveries were recorded, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 143. There is still one active case being treated at the National Isolation Center, who was recorded on Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, currently there are 311 individuals who are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

There have been three deaths that resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei.