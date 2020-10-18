Cooler weather and storms forecast for Cyprus

After a period of glorious sunshine, it’s all change next week as cooler weather heads to Cyprus.

For Sunday, high pressure continues to affect the region, with a layer of thin dust in the atmosphere.

The temperature will rise to around 32 degrees inland, around 29 on the coast and around 24 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy at times, while on Tuesday and Wednesday there may be isolated rain or thunderstorms across much of Cyprus.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly on Monday, while on Tuesday and Wednesday a gradual drop is expected.