Cyprus records 202 Covid cases on Saturday

Cyprus recorded 202 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as a result of 4,966 laboratory diagnoses.

Just prior to the new tally being announced, authorities introduced additional anti-coronavirus measures after a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases which paralyzed the island’s track and trace system.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced after a meeting of the epidemiological team and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that stricter measures imposed in the cities of Nicosia and Limassol, the two COVID-19 hotbeds, will be applied islandwide for the next two weeks.

These include a ban on meetings in private houses of more than 10 people and a complete ban of spectators in sports events, restriction of people in restaurants to 75 indoors and 150 outdoors, and a cancellation of wedding and baptizing receptions.

Cinemas and theatres can only host 50 percent of their capacity.