India concern as pandemic surges across country

India’s federal government has dispatched high-level teams to five states which have witnessed a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

“Ministry of health and family welfare has deputed high-level central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. These states have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days,” a statement issued by the Health Ministry said.

“Each team comprises of a joint secretary (nodal officer for the respective state), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices, clinical management protocol being followed by the state.”

According to officials, the teams will support the state in containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

“The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up,” the ministry said.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various states for COVID-19 management, the Indian government has been deputing teams from time to time to assist them.

India is in the grip of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cases are increasing with each passing day.

India’s Health Ministry Friday said the number of COVID-19 cases reached 7,370,468 and death toll rose to 112,161.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country due to COVID-19 pandemic.