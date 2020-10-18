Lucas Braathen conquers first World Cup victory in Solden

The 20-year-old Norwegian skier Lucas Braathen seized his first FIS World Cup win in the 2020-21 season’s opening giant slalom race here on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s victory, Braathen only had 23 World Cup races up his belt.

Trailing the Norwegian was Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, who finished in 2:14.46 after two runs. The deficit between the champion and runner-up was just 0.05 seconds.

The third place was occupied by Odermatt’s compatriot Gino Caviezel who once led the table in the first run.

Odermatt then posted the fastest second run, which allowed him to climb back from the seventh place. Although the Norwegian, ranked second in this run, was 0.02 seconds slower, he still won with a tiny advantage in total.