Moscow-born Chechen refugee was Paris shooter

French officials say a suspect shot dead by police after the gruesome beheading of a teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard says an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive had been opened, reports VOA.

The suspect, who had been granted a 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March and was not known to intelligence services, had been armed with a knife and an air soft gun, which fires plastic pellets.

Ricard added a text claiming responsibility for killing the teacher and a photograph were found on the suspect’s phone. The suspect was shot dead after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms and acted in a threatening manner.