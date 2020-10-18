New curbs in Poland as daily coronavirus infections hit record high

Poland reported 9,622 new infections of coronavirus in the past day, making it the highest daily number in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The country now has a total of 167,230 cases, while the death toll rose by 84 to 3,524.

Meanwhile, some new restrictions announced by the government earlier this week came into force on Saturday. Opening hours of restaurants and cafes were reduced, swimming pools, water parks, and gyms were closed, and travel by public transport was limited to 50 percent of seating capacity or 30 percent of total capacity.

Poland is now divided into “yellow” and “red” epidemiological zones. Counties with lower infection rates are designated as “yellow” zones, while those with a higher incidence rate, 152 counties in total, are named as “red zones.”

On Monday, further restrictions will ban large private gatherings. In “yellow” zones, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and other receptions. In “red” zones, there will be a ban on such events.

As the world is struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic, countries across the globe — among them Germany, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Oct. 15, there had been 198 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 42 of them were in clinical trials.