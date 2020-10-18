PLO’s Saeb Erekat sick with Coronavirus

A senior Palestinian official has been moved to an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem after his health deteriorated because of his infection with the novel coronavirus, Palestinian and Israeli sources said on Sunday.

Saeb Erekat, secretary of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), who received treatment at his house in Jericho, has suffered from deterioration in his health condition, Jihad Abu al-Assal, Palestinian governor of the Jordan Valley area, told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Israeli Public radio reported earlier in the day that Erekat has been taken to Hadassah Ein Keren hospital in Jerusalem after his health condition worsened.

Erekat declared on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he suffered from “difficult symptoms due to lack of immunity resulting from lung transplantation.”