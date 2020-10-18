Qatar’s Al Attiyah wins Cyprus Rally

Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah has won the annual Cyprus Rally which kicked-off on Friday, despite the continued Covid pandemic.

Al-Attiyah, who has won the race six times in the 48-year history of the rally, was giving a rousing cheer on securing his latest victory.

The weekend-long event saw teams from Kuwait, Jordan, Cyprus, Qatar, Oman and France participate.

The coronavirus pandemic affected the participation of some foreign crews since due to prohibition measures on cross-border travel it was difficult to ship racing cars and trucks of support the teams to Cyprus, while the restrictions also affected the competitors.