Voting starts in Bolivia’s general elections

Voters on Sunday morning began casting their ballots in Bolivia’s general elections.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia inaugurated the general elections for a new president and vice president, as well as senators and deputies for the constitutional period of 2020-2025, with a call to strengthen democracy.

Inaugurating the elections at a public ceremony held in the city of La Paz, TSE President Salvador Romero said that the elections “are, without hesitation, the most complex in the history of Bolivia.”

Polling stations open at 8:00 (1200 GMT), with voting set to last for nine hours.